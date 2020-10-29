Mahesh Babu & Daughter's Photo Frame Makes A Sweet Appearance As Namrata Shirodkar Relaxes

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to describe her perfect lazy day. In the picture posted, she is seen enjoying a recipe book while resting on the couch, in the comfort of her pyjamas while Mahesh Babu and Sitara's frame rests in the background. Through the caption, she has mentioned her definition of a perfect lazy day, which includes a few scented candles and a bunch of books. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her natural and candid attire.

Namrata Shirodkar’s resting session

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor is seen lazily relaxing on the couch while reading a recipe book to come up with a few interesting dishes. A white colour scented candle and a bunch of books decorate the background of this picture. A photo frame can also be spotted on top of a music system, which showcases her husband Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni posing together.

Namrata Shirodkar is seen donning a set of comfortable pyjamas while being settled on the couch. She is seen wearing a pair of dark blue pyjamas which has the figure of an eye embroidered on the square pocket. It also has a well-defined collar with a white lining which creates a good contrast with her pair of frames. In the next picture, she has also thanked Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India for sending her the scented candle and the special pyjama.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has elaborated on what a lazy day means to her. She has mentioned that a pair of jammies and a scented candle are a must-have for her. She has further added that cinnamon and spice flavoured candles are her all-time favourite choice. The actor has also written that she is reading a recipe book here to plan a meal for her kids. Have a look at the post on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented Namrata Shirodkar for putting forth her natural and candid avatar. They have spoken about how she manages to look stunning in all attires. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

