'Dongala Bandi' Cast: Allari Naresh As Krishna, Tanya As Aishwarya & Other Actors

Released in 2008, Telugu movie Dongala Bandi is helmed by Satish Vegesna. Produced by GSK Naidu, it received mixed reviews from fans. The film follows the story of three thieves who run off with the precious Nizam treasure and then hide it in a safe place. After this, a group of people is on a full-fledged spree to hunt the treasure. The music of the film is directed by Valluri Rajsekhar. Here's a quick look at Dongala Bandi cast:

Dongala Bandi cast

Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh plays the lead role of Krishna in the film. He is the grandson of Okka Magadu (MS Narayana). Allari Naresh is known for his work in films like Kevvu Keka, Yamudiki Mogudu, Aha Naa Pellanta! and others.

Tanya

Tanya plays the role of Aishwarya in Dongala Bandi cast. She is the granddaughter of one of the thieves. In a turn of events, Krishna and Tanya bump into each other and hunt for the third part of the map.

MS Narayana

MS Nayarana essays the role of Okka Magadu in the cast of Dongala Bandi. Okka is one of the thieves who has hidden the treasure. His notable work is in films like Namo Venkatesa, Baadshah, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru! and others.

Ali Basha

Ali Basha plays a pivotal role in the film. He has appeared in flicks like Yamaleela, Jalsa, Pokiri, Gabbar Singh and others. The actor has also won awards in his career.

Kovai Sarala

Kovai Sarala plays the role of a woman who heads Okka and others in the robbery. She is best known for her work in films like Sathi Leelavathi, Poovellam Un Vasam and Uliyin Osai. She is also a part of the 2019 movie, Devi 2.

Cast of Dongala Bandi (Supporting)

Apart from Allari Naresh, Tanya, MS Narayana, Ali Basha and Kovai Sarala; other Dongala Bandi actors who play pivotal roles in the film are- Pooja Bharathi, Venu Madhav, Dr Daggubati Ashok Kumar, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Master Bharat, Brahmanandam, Sudarshan, Jeeva, Rao Ramesh, Suman Shetty, Kondavalasa, Sumanth, Chitram Sinu and others. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, whereas fans lauded the Dongala Bandi characters. The cinematography of the film is done by Arun Kumar.

(Above snips source: YouTube)

