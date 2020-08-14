'We're Planning To Launch 42 New Shows Soon': Allu Aravind On Aha Video's Future Plans

On Thursday, August 13, famous Tollywood producer Allu Aravind held a virtual press conference to discuss his digital arm- Aha video's upcoming projects. Allu Aravind, in the press conference, said that Aha video would be releasing 42 new shows in the next six months. He also revealed that due to the pandemic, the viewership of Aha video has exponentially increased since its inception. He said, "Since the launch in February we have had 40 lakhs app downloads, and more than 1.2 crores have tried to learn about Aha Video by searching online."

"Nothing like cinema," says Allu Aravind

Further in the press conference, Allu Aravind professed his love for theatres, when he exclaimed- "Theatre is the King." However, Allu Aravind believed that due to the pandemic, OTT is giving a stiff competition to theatres. Allu Aravind further added that the experience and ambiance theatres offer lacks in OTT. So, when the theatres open, people will throng to watch movies, exclaimed Allu Aravind.

Allu Aravind on Aha Video's Blockbuster August

Aha Video, launched in January 2020, is the digital arm of Allu Aravind-run production banner Geeta Arts. Started in January 2020, Aha video has some of the best regional content to its name. In August, Aha video has about ten new releases. Movies like Trance, Metro Kathalu, Johaar, among others, and shows like All is Well With Suma, among others, are slated to premiere on the streaming platforms in August.

Speaking about Aha Video's August releases, Allu Aravind said, "There are two festivals namely Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, in August. So, we are celebrating August as a festival month, where we will release an array of movies and shows to keep our viewers hooked to the screens." Interestingly, Allu Aravind plans to release several projects under his digital arm. He also said that he wishes to see big stars on OTT soon.

This August, you’re in for a real treat! So SCREAM because you have back-to-back shows and movies to STREAM!

Get Bingeing with #ahaBlockbusterAugust pic.twitter.com/Qv9FXGY0PL — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) August 13, 2020

Allu Aravind wants to works on Aha Video original film with Chiranjeevi

Allu Aravind further in the press release mentioned that he is in talks with Chiranjeevi for an Aha video original film. He exclaimed that Chiranjeevi would agree to star in the movie only if he loves the concept. The above-mentioned project is currently in the scripting stage.

