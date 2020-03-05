Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Steals The Show As She Becomes Chief Guest At Mahurat Pooja

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha is one of the cutest star kids in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha was recently seen at the Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film 18 Pages' mahurat pooja. The young star kid Arha managed to steal the thunder of the occasion with a cute gesture she shared with Allu Arjun's father. Actor Nikhil took to Instagram to share a video of Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha and Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind. Take a look at the clip here:

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha steals the thunder as she becomes the chief guest

In this video shared by Nikhil Siddhartha, Allu Arjun’s daughter was seen at the mahurat pooja of his upcoming film 18 Pages. In the video, Arha was seen in a traditional pretty south Indian outfit. She is seen caressing her grandfather’s cheeks and then kissing her hands. After this, her grandfather blessed Arha in a similar manner. At the end of the video, actor Nikhil Siddhartha is seen announcing that Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha is the chief guest and the special guest of the program.

Nikhil Siddhartha captioned the video as: “The Chief Guest for Our Movie Muhurtam... Allu Arha 🤗 with her lovely Taatha #18Pages is the Movie Title. Shoot Begins 🤓 @allusnehareddy @alluarjunonline @bunnyvas @aryasukku @palnati_surya_pratap @geethaarts Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha”.

Last week, Allu Arjun has also shared a video of his little daughter Arha and himself where both were seen having a cute banter. Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and is blessed with two kids, son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Nikhil Siddhartha's film 18 Pages shooting began on March 5, 2020. The romantic drama 18 Pages is produced by Bunny Vas. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and the movie will be narrating the love story of the protagonist.

(Source: Allu Arjun Instagram)

