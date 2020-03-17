Allu Arjun Names His Favourite Actors In Bollywood; Can You Guess Who?

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film co-starring Pooja Hegde was an enormous hit at the box office. The film has reportedly collected more than ₹250 crores at the box office until now. In a recent interview, the actor gets candid about his plans to venture into Bollywood, his favourite Bollywood actor and much more.

Allu Arjun talks about his favourite Bollywood actor

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Allu Arjun revealed who his favourite actor in Bollywood is. The actor added that when it comes to acting mettle then he would consider Alia Bhatt as one of his favourites. However, if one had to compare the glamour quotient then, he considers Deepika Padukone as the best.

Allu Arjun also added that Alia Bhatt is a true performer on the silver screen. However, if one had to pick a commercial film, then Allu Arjun said that he will prefer Deepika Padukone. He even added that if there is a special, glamorous song in a film then he would like Katrina Kaif to be in it.

When quizzed about whether he is considering debuting into Bollywood, Allu Arjun said that he had been offered many Hindi films in the past 10 years. However, he added, that there has been nothing great that would make him feel “like jumping in”. He even went on to say that a few of them were “nice” but he did not connect with it and hence, opted to say no to the project.

On being asked whether he has any actor in mind that he would like to work with, Allu Arjun said that if there is a wonderful script that fulfils his criteria and also the co-actors then he would not mind working with anyone. He also said that the script should justify both the actor’s presence in the film. Allu Arjun also added that he has always loved Bollywood films.

