Allu Arjun’s Wedding Anniversary Wish For Wife Sneha Is Too Adorable To Miss; Check It Out

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun and Sneha are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today. The couple has always managed to shell out major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in 2011. The duo is often considered to be one of the most popular couples in the South Indian film industry. Read on to know more about Allu Arjun's wedding anniversary wish for his wife, Sneha:

Allu Arjun’s anniversary wish for wife

Allu Arjun recently took to social media to wish his wife, Sneha on their ninth wedding anniversary. He put up a picture from the wedding back in 2011. He even wrote a few lines depicting his love for his lovable wife.

The actor shared a picture from his wedding day and wrote, “9 years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day”. This picture had fans go ‘aww’ while going gaga over how cute the couple looked.

Check out Allu Arjun’s post here:

The Arya 2 actor has always set husband goals by expressing his love for his wife on many occasions. Both Allu Arjun and Sneha have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media as well. The couple even has two children together: Arha and Ayaan.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun met Sneha at a common friend’s wedding. The South Indian superstar immediately fell head over heels in love with her. He managed to get her phone number after a few months and the two got to talking. When they decided to get married, their families were reportedly against it but the agreed later on.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film co-starring Pooja Hegde was an enormous hit at the box office. The film has reportedly collected more than Rs 250 crores at the box office until now.

