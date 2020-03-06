Allu Arjun's Son Gives An Adorable Letter To His Parents On Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The stylish superstar is married to Sneha Reddy. An adorable couple of south Indian film industry recently completed 9 years of their marriage. Allu Arjun posted cute pictures of his family as they celebrated 9 years of their marriage by cutting a cake. What stood out from his pictures on his Instagram story was a sweet letter by his son Ayaan.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s Wedding Anniversary Wish For Wife Sneha Is Too Adorable To Miss; Check It Out

Allu Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram story that had Ayaan’s letter in it. His wife Sneha Reddy shared the picture by tagging Allu Arjun in it which the actor reposted from his account. The son drew a picture of Allu house as he wished his proud parents Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy on their ninth marriage anniversary. He wrote happy anniversary to mom and dad and also drew a heart with number 9 written on it.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Steals The Show As She Becomes Chief Guest At Mahurat Pooja

The picture is winning his fans' hearts. Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram to wish his wife on their ninth wedding anniversary. He posted the picture with a message that read as, “9 years of marriage, time is getting over fast, but love grows every day.” Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy look adorable in the throwback picture.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Wants To Know THESE Secrets About Allu Arjun And Thalapathy Vijay

Also Read | Allu Arjun Shares A Heart Touching Version Of 'Butta Bomma', Calls It 'inspiring'

On the work front, Allu Arjun was seen in the megahit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also featured Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. The movie turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The music of the movie was done by SS Thaman. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s songs turned out to be an instant success among the fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.