Allu Arjun Confirms Collaboration With Director Koratala For A 2022 Release; See Poster

On Friday, director Siva and Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a big announcement about their upcoming venture. Sharing the news, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." To set an intense tone, the poster of the announcement post featured two young guys.

Allu Arjun and Koratala announce their project

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Interestingly, many media outlets have reported that the upcoming film will be based on a political angle and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The All Arjun-starrer venture will be bankrolled under the production banners of Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures. The makers are planning to take an early 2022 release.

Allu Arjun's tweet garnered more than 14.6k likes within a couple of hours and is still counting. Many of his fans flooded the comments section with best wishes and expressed their excitement. A section of fans said that the combo of 'stylish' Arjun and 'ace director' Koratala Siva will be a 'blockbuster'.

Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde did super well with the audience. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also churned magnanimous numbers at the box office. Allu Arjun will be seen next seen in Sukumar’s upcoming directorial titled Pushpa.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is touted to be a homespun actioner and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. As Pushpa is going to be Allu Arjun's first pan-India release, a report published in a leading portal stated that music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has composed the tunes for Pushpa and that Allu Arjun expects something unique from him. Moreover, the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor is also working very closely and creatively with Devi Sri Prasad for the songs of the film.

Arjun, on the occasion of his 37th birthday, released the title and first look poster of Pushpa on social media. The actor's rugged avatar with a thick beard has intrigued fans to watch the film.

