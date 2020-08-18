Allu Arjun Celebrates Reaching 8 Mn Followers On Instagram With 'Thank You' Post

Allu Arjun recently celebrated hitting 8 million followers on Instagram. He mentioned in the caption how he found the event quite significant and thanked all his followers and fans. Many fans congratulated the actor in the comments section. Take a look at the post and the comments on it.

Allu Arjun's Instagram hits 8-million mark

Allu Arjun recently thanked his followers with his new post. The post featured the profile picture of the actor, which was highlighted with Instagram's brand colours. The post had a simple text on it which read - Thank you all for the love, 8 million followers.

The actor also penned down a heartfelt caption with the post. He mentioned that the followers meant a lot to him. Allu Arjun wrote - "8 Million. To me it’s not a number ... or a statistics ... or the reach of popularity or followers . It’s Infinite LOVE & BLESSING from many kind people . Thank you for all the Love you shower ... I bow down with humility & abundant Gratitude . Love AA" (sic)

Many fans commented on the post. Most of the comments were left by fans who wanted to congratulate the actor. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun has 401 posts on his Instagram and makes sure to keep his fans and followers updated. He is only following his wife on the social media platform. He also recently posted a picture of actor Niharika Konidela with her fiance on his page. The actor congratulated her and mentioned - "Congratulations to my baby sister @niharikakonidela and my new brother in law @chaitanya_jv on their engagement. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world in days to come" (sic). Take a look.

Allu Arjun's new movie

Pushpa is the new movie that is written and directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles along with Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film will be an action thriller.

Promo Pic Credit: Allu Arjun's Instagram

