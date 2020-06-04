Allu Arjun Celebrates A Decade Of 'Vedam', Says It Was A 'beautiful Journey'

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is currently spending time with his wife and children at home. He has a reason to celebrate today, June 4, as his film, Vedam completes 10 years. The actor took to social media to share his excitement on reaching this landmark.

Allu Arjun starrer Vedam completes 10 years

South Indian actor Allu Arjun recently took to social media to share the good news with his fans. He also thanked his fans who were a part of the journey. Allu Arjun also thanked his Vedam director Krish for his “vision and passion".

Allu Arjun shared artwork of the poster of Vedam to mark the occasion. He also thanked his co-stars in Vedam as the film completes 10 years from the date of its release. He even shared several BTS pictures from the sets of Vedam on his story in which he can be seen interacting with the cast and crew of Vedam.

Allu Arjun further added in the caption, “A Decade of Vedam. I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion. And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. Spl THANKS to MMKeeravani garu , gyanahekar garu & other technicians . I heart fully thank Arka Media for believing in us. #DECADEOFVEDAM”.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s posts here:

(Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram)

Vedam also starred Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee, Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth, Lekha Washington, and Siya Gautham alongside Allu Arjun. The film was reportedly made on a low budget but still went on to break several records at the box office. The film even won several awards that year. Vedam was also remade in Tamil as Vaanam in 2011.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earlier this year. The film also starring Pooja Hegde went on to become a huge hit. Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar’s action thriller, Pushpa. In addition to releasing the film in Telugu, it will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The first look of Pushpa was recently released by Allu Arjun on social media.

