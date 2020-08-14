Allu Arjun Congratulates 'baby Sister' Niharika Konidela On Her Engagement With Chaitanya

On Friday morning, Allu Arjun posted a picture of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV and congratulated his 'baby sister' and his 'new brother in law' on their engagement. As seen in the picture, Niharika is dolled up in dark blue and purple lehenga, whereas, Chaitanya sports a matching purple sherwani. By the looks of it, the photo is clicked during the duo's engagement function.

On sharing the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, "Congratulations to my baby sister Niharika Konidela and my new brother in law Chaitanya JV on their engagement. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world in days to come." As soon as Allu Arjun's post was up, fans rushed to congratulate the couple. Take a look.

After which, Allu Arjun posted another picture, which gave a glimpse of his big-bang family. He captioned the post as "mega cousins". The B&W photo sees Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Kalyaan Dhev, Allu Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej Konidela, and many others along with Allu Arjun.

Lastly, Allu Arjun posted an adorable picture with his wife, Sneha Reddy on his Instagram wall. In the pic, the star couple is caught in a candid moment. While Sneha is seen wearing a white ethnic suit, Allu Arjun dons an all-black attire. On sharing the post, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor wrote, "One for Love. Thank You all."

On Thursday night, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela also posted a picture with Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV and penned a heartfelt note. The picture sees Ram Charan and Upasana posing with the couple. Upasana wrote, "Congratulations dearest Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best."

What's next for Allu Arjun?

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next seen in Sukumar’s upcoming directorial titled Pushpa. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is touted to be a homespun actioner and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Arjun, on the occasion of his 37th birthday, released the title and first look poster of Pushpa on social media. On July 31, Allu Arjun also announced his next film titled AA21 with Koratala Shiva.

