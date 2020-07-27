Niharika Konidela To Get Engaged To Beau Chaitanya Next Month, Confirms Her Brother

Actor and TV host Niharika Konidela has not shied away from unveiling her relationship with Chaitanya Jonnalagada to her fans on social media. The actor who is also the daughter of senior actor Naga Babu has been dating Chaitanya for quite some time now who is a corporate employee and a son of an IPS officer. Now, Niharika is all set to get engaged with Chaitanya in the month of August. Her brother and actor Varun Tej confirmed the same to a daily hinting that the ceremony will take place sometime in the month of August.

Also Read: Here Is Niharika Konidela's Impressive Net Worth As She Gets Ready To Be A 'bride-to-be'

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya to be engaged in August

Varun further revealed that the couple may tie the knot later but the engagement ceremony will take place in the month of August with all the necessary precautions in place. Varun went on to say that the entire family is very excited and is looking forward to the ceremony in these pressing times. NIharika's father Naga Babu had earlier revealed to a daily that the engagement would be an intimate affair. He also hinted that the ceremony will be theme-based and that the wedding may take place sometime later this year.

Also Read: Niharika Konidela Opens Up On Doing Glamourous Roles And Why She Is Not Samantha

Meanwhile, while Niharika is busy with her professional commitments, her beau Chaitanya is also busy with his work for a tech company in Hyderabad. Chaitanya also celebrated his birthday recently, on July 26, 2020. His ladylove Niharika took to her social media to share a beautiful birthday wish for him.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Finally Opens Up About Wedding Rumours With Prabhas

Niharika Konidela's film career

According to media reports, superstar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan who are the elder and younger brothers of Niharika respectively will also be joining the engagement ceremony. On the work front, Niharika made her acting debut in the year 2016. She starred in the Telugu film named Oka Manasu. She played the role of Sandhya and had starred alongside Naga Shourya.

Her debut in the Tamil industry was marked by the movie, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the film. She also appeared in the movies like Happy Wedding, Suryakantham, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor has also appeared on three TV shows in Telugu. She essayed the role of Aasha in the show Muddapappu Avakai in the year 2016. Other TV shows that she was a part include Nanna Koochi and Madhouse.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.