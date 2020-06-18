Niharika Konidela's 'peek-a-boo' Pic Sends Fans In A Tizzy, Ask Her Who She's Engaged To

After a cryptic Starbucks post, Niharika Konidela gave a teasing glimpse of her possible beau. She has already revealed that soon she will turn from Ms to a Mrs and now this peek-a-boo post with the person seems to be too much for fans. Her social media is flooded with eager fans wanting to know about the identity of the man.

Who is Niharika Konidela's mystery man?

In a recent post on Instagram, Niharika Konidela teased her fans with a clever post with her beau. In the picture, she is seen hugging the man facing the camera while he is standing with his back to the camera. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Peek-a-boo". Take a look:

Fans are going crazy with the desire to know the name of this mystery man. While one fan has written, "I wanna know who is he!!!? Can't wait. When will you reveal!?", another has said, "Please reveal it soon". Take a look at the comments:

Is Niharika Konidela engaged?

The previous post on Niharika Konidela's Instagram showed only a Starbucks foam cup. Held against a background, the cup has her name written on it as "Ms Niha". However, the "Ms" is scratched out and below it is written, "Mrs". Along with it, Niharika has also captioned it, "Uh.. what?". However, while some of her fans are wondering if the man is Sai Dharam Tej, others are calling it a promotional gesture. Check out the post.

Niharika Konidela has been quite active on social media during the lockdown and kept her fans entertained. While in one picture she can be seen making a mango pickle for the first time, in another she is seen playing dress up in a video with her friends. She also seems to have tried her hand at baking a chocolate cake. She also posted a few random pictures and selfies from around the house. Check them out.

In a few pictures, Niahrika Kondela could also be seen with Cheeranjivi's granddaughter, Navishka. In all of the pictures, Niharika is seen holding the little one who is throwing a beautiful smile at the camera. Going by the cartoons, it seems the actor calls the baby Avocado. Take a look:

