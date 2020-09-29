Allu Arjun Finalised Vijay Deverakonda And Sukumar's Upcoming Project?

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda has bagged a lead role in collaboration with the director Sukumar and producer Kedar Selgamsetty for an upcoming flick. According to a report by Tollywood.net, Allu Arjun has helped in finalising the project of the actor-director duo. Producer Kedar Selgamsetty is a close friend and business partner of Allu Arjun. So, the actor assisted in fulfilling the former’s wish. Here are further details about Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar’s upcoming project and Allu Arjun that you must check out.

Allu Arjun behind Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar's new project?

As per a report by Tollywood.net, South Indian star Allu Arjun has assisted in finalising the project of Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar. Arjun, being a close friend and business partner of Kedar Selgamsetty, is behind the actor-director duo's new collaboration. Allu Arjun wanted to fulfill Selgamsetty’s wish of working as a producer for the movie.

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda shared the news about his association with director Sukumar and producer Kedar Selgamsetty through his official Twitter handle on September 28, 2020, Monday. The star shared a picture of himself alongside the filmmaker in the tweet. In the caption accompanying his photo, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his excitement for the new project.

Moreover, he wished the young producer Kedar Selgamsetty on the occasion of his birthday. He wrote, “Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you a memorable Cinema... I can't wait to be on the set with Sukku sirrr. Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend, and you work extremely hard :)”. Check out the recent tweet by Vijay Deverakonda:

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda



The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗



Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Response to Vijay Deverakonda's tweet

Within a day of announcing the project with director Sukumar, Vijay Deverakonda garnered more than 2,600 retweets, 547 quote tweets, and over 20, 600 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post. Many among them shared emoticons such as fire, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, sparkle, and claps, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet:

Waiting ♥️🤩 — Suriya ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@suriya_ofcl_) September 28, 2020

All the very best Anna. Kummeddam — Instagram @clueless.shutterbug (@Clueless_Sbug) September 28, 2020

Awesome congratulations 🎊 — Ruthvik Style Narasipuram (@nruthvik) September 28, 2020

