Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Puri Jagannadh; Says 'I Will Always Hold You Close To My Heart'

Indian film director Puri Jagannadh has turned a year today, i.e. Monday, September 28, 2020. And to mark this day, several celebrities, co-directors and fans have gone all out to pour their heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Among the many, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for Jagannadh.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay penned a heartfelt wish for his director Puri Jagannadh. In the tweet, the actor wished him a happy birthday. He then went on to write telling Jagannadh that he makes him happy in every way possible. He also revealed that, “This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema”. Take a look at the tweet below.

❤️ @purijagan sirrrrrr ❤️

Happy happy birthday to you.



You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person.



This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2020

Seeing the tweet, netizens went on to comment on all things nice. The tweet shared by the actor went on to garner several likes, retweets and comments. Some of the users went on to wish the director on his birthday. While some went on to laud the actor for his kind words. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday sir... Eagerly waiting for your pan Indian movie with our loved one rowdy @Thedeverakonda @purijagan” while the other one wrote, “such a lovely wish”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Happy birthday day dearest @purijagan gaaru 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎊🎉🎉🎊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 — Simply_perfect_girl (@Simplyperfect67) September 27, 2020

Happy birthday 🎂

Live long♥️ — Naushad Rathore (@therathore30) September 27, 2020

Happy birthday sir

ur inspiration for us

For a future generations — rajan official (@rajanofficial3) September 27, 2020

About the director

Over the years, director Puri Jagannadh has created a number of critically acclaimed films. Films like iSmart Shankar, Temper, and Business Man, among many others, have received praise from movie buffs and fans. His 2006 film titled Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu was also re-produced in Bollywood as Wanted, gaining a great deal of appreciation from the audience. The Bollywood version was a mega-hit among the viewers and is therefore expected to have a sequel called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be directed by Prabhudeva, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

On the work front

Puri Jagannadh has currently been working on the much-awaited film, Fighter. The movie will star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film, Fighter was initially scheduled for a November 2020 release but had to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

