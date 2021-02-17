Allu Arjun Heads To Kerala For 'Pushpa' Shoot As He Resumes Work Post-Dubai Trip; See Pics

Allu Arjun was spotted in a luxury car, while he was on his way to Kerala for his upcoming flick titled, Pushpa on February 17, 2021. In the pictures and videos, the actor can be seen talking on his phone as he headed to the airport to fly out of the city. The first two schedules of the film were shot in Rampachodavaram and Maredumili in the month of November 2020, and January 2021. The third schedule will be shot in Kerala.

Allu Arjun flies to Kerala for the shooting of Pushpa

Arjun recently returned to India after his short getaway to Dubai with his family. The actor has resumed work and was spotted in a Range Rover while heading to Kerala for the third schedule. In Allu Arjun's videos, he can be seen sporting an all-black attire and added a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look.

Written and helmed by Sukumar, the film is an action-thriller drama that is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Mythri Movie Makers’ Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the flick also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Rashmika will also be joining Arjun for the shooting of the third schedule. Pushpa’s cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil in the supporting roles.

According to Pinkvilla, releasing a statement, producer Naveen and Ravi had stated that with the ‘massive star power’ of Arjun, they believe that the storyline will get ‘more than its due’. They said Pushpa is a ‘gripping’ story. Their statement concluded saying the filmmakers have made an effort to bring ‘fresh and impactful content’ to the audiences.

Meanwhile, Arjun has several other films in the pipeline. He will also be seen in AA21, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The actor took to his official Twitter handle on July 31, 2020, and made the announcement about his collaboration with the director. He wrote that he feels ‘very much elated’ to inform his fans about his next flick, AA21. He stated that he has been looking forward to the film for ‘quite a while’. He also gave his best wishes to the producer, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and co-producers, Sandy, Swathi and Nutty.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

