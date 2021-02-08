Allu Arjun's Vanity Van Gets Hit And Damaged By Lorry In Telangana

South superstar Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry on Feb 6, Saturday in Khammam district in Telangana. According to the police statement given on Sunday, the driver and an attendant who were travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt. However, Allu Arjun's Falcon suffered minor damage. Read ahead for more details.

Allu Arjun's road mishap

On Saturday, Allu Arjun's vanity van was returning from a film shoot, with its driver and an attendant, when the container lorry coming from behind dashed right into it at Satyanarayanapuram. As mentioned by a police officer, neither the actor nor his team or crew were boarded in the vanity van when this incident happened. Based on Allu Arjun's Falcon driver's complaint, legal actions were taken and a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added.

Allu Arjun's black Falcon

In July 2019, Allu Arjun bought his vogue and stylish black finish vanity van. On July 5, 2019, the actor took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of the same. In this Twitter post, he shared exterior and interior pics of his newly bought vanity van. As mentioned in his tweet, Allu Arjun thanked all his fans for their love and support as he was able to buy it because of their love. He also added that every time he buys something big in his life, he feels grateful for all the love he receives. Take a look at Allu Arjun's Twitter post when he introduced his Falcon to the world.

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

On the work front, Allu Arjun was recently spotted in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore. Arjun also boats the cast ensemble of AA21.

