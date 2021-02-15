DYK Allu Arjun Was Part Of Short Film Titled 'I Am That Change'?

Allu Arjun is one of the most iconic actors in South India and has a massive fan following all over the country. However, not many know that the actor had once appeared in a short film that was released on August 14, 2014. It was directed by Sukumar and had a patriotic theme. Read further to know more about Allu Arjun's short film.

DYK Allu Arjun appeared in a short film

I am That Change is a 3-minute short film that also featured Tanishq Reddy, Vikram Chaitanya, Surya Ashrith, Trisha, Sri Varshini and Bharath Reddy. The movie was made on the occasion of Independence Day. The story revolves around four different people and their irresponsibility. Tanishq plays the role of a brat who is talking on the phone while driving. On seeing this, traffic police stop him and ask him to stop talking on the phone. To this, he passes on a note. On the other side, a student is troubled during exams and she sees her friends passing chits amongst themselves.

It then pans out to a kid who throws a can of drink on the road. Allu Arjun, then enters, where he is seen surrounded by his fan. Upon entering the location, he is given special treatment and is allowed to go through without security checking. The screen pauses and in the background 'Vande Mataram' plays. With the song, the mood of the movie changes and everyone who was being irresponsible tries to do the right thing. Traffic police issue a Challan, the student says 'no' to passing the chits, the kid goes back to pick up the can and Allu Arjun walks back to let the security check him.

In the end, the quote, "Performing our duties is also patriotism, Change begins us with" is narrated. Every actor then says, "I am that Change". The patriotic take to the movie went viral post its release. The whole video is in black and white and has over 2 million views on YouTube. Check it out.

Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun made his debut with the movie Gangotri in the year 2003. He then appeared in various movies like Bunny (2005), Happy (2006) and Desamuduru (2007) Race Gurram (2014), Sarrainodu (2016) and Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), and many more. His upcoming film is Pushpa.

