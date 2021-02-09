Did You Know Allu Arjun's Birthday Celebration Includes A Blood Donation Camp Every Year?

Telugu star Allu Arjun is one of the biggest South Indian stars. He is well known in the industry for his unique way of dancing and acting. For this uniqueness, he is known as "Stylish" star amongst his fans. His last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. While fans are awaiting the release of his next film Pushpa, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.

Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations

Every year on his birthday, the actor organises and participates in a blood donation drive. He also attends functions organised for physically as well as mentally challenged children, according to IMDb. In 2020 on his birthday, he surprised fans with the first look and title of his new movie, Pushpa.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun Receives Rousing Welcome From His Fans On 'Pushpa' Sets; Actor Shows Gratitude

Allu Arjun Trivia - His love for his fans

Recently on Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam', Allu Arjun got emotional by the reaction he received from fans. He answered fans' questions diligently and even quoted that, "fans' love is unconditional" and compared it to a mother's love. He went on the show with his father Allu Aravind.

While shooting for his film, Pushpa, at Mothugudem village in Telangana, Arjun was swarmed by fans at Rampachodavaram junction. He was seen waving at them while sitting on the sun-roof of his car. He shared the image on his social media accounts thanking all those who gathered. Recently, he also shared a video of a similar incident which took place outside his film, Pushpa's, shoot location.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun Gets Emotional On Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'; Here's Why

Allu Arjun's Movies - Upcoming Releases

ALSO READ| Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's Next Film To Star Allu Arjun Or Mahesh Babu: Report

One of the most awaited Allu Arjun's movies is his upcoming film Pushpa. The film is set to release on August 13, 2021. Fans went wild over the actor's Instagram post where he released the first look. He received a more overwhelming response from fans when he announced that the movie will be shown in theatres. Besides Telugu, Pushpa will also see a release in multiple languages including a dubbed Hindi version.

Reportedly, director Vamshi Paidipally is considering Allu Arjun for a role in his upcoming action movie, tentatively titled, State Rowdy. Paidipally and actor Mahesh Babu have previously worked together in the movie Maharshi.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun's vanity van gets hit and damaged by lorry in Telangana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.