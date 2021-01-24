Allu Arjun Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Film, Says He Has Watched It More Than 20 Times

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the country and enjoys a huge fan base because of his work in the Telugu film industry. While he is the recipient of several awards including five Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards, Allu Arjun has seen one Bollywood film more than 20 times and claims it to be his most favourite. Read on to know about his favourite Bollywood flicks and how many times he has watched each of them.

Allu Arjun trivia - his favourite Bollywood movies

According to a report by News 18, Allu Arjun had stated that he has watched the 1992 film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar more than twenty times and that it is his favourite film. He added that he also enjoys the 1995 blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and it is also one of his favourites. Arjun shared that DDLJ has that same magic every time he watches it. Talking about newer releases, the Vedam actor said that he has watched Gully Boy three to four times because he likes rap and thinks that it is a very original film.

Allu Arjun crosses 10 million on Instagram

The Badrinath actor recently reached a new milestone on the social networking site Instagram. Allu Arjun crossed 10 million followers and expressed his gratitude for the same. He shared a small video online which included his most-liked Instagram posts. The pictures included in the video were of his children playing with him, videos of his family, and glimpses of his shoots and travels. He captioned it, "Thank You All for the Love. Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings 🙏🏼" Take a look at his post -

Allu Arjun's movies

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his highly-anticipated Telugu action flick titled Pushpa. After the shoot being halted due to the pandemic, the makers resumed Pushpa's shoot back in November 2020 in Andra Pradesh. Alongside Telugu, the action thriller's dubbed version will also release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and the film was a big hit at the box office. You can see the poster of his next movie Pushpa here.

Image Credits: Allu Arjun Official Instagram Account

