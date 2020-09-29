Allu Arjun Hosts Private Birthday Bash For Wife Sneha; Check Out The Party Pics

Allu Arjun ringed in his wife’s birthday with a special note. The actor went all out to wish his better half. He took to Instagram to share the birthday wished alongside a candid picture. The actor and his wife looked happy while they cut the cake.

Allu Arjun’s post for wife’s birthday

Allu Arjun’s wife welcomed her birthday with wishes from not only Arjun’s followers but also Arjun’s romantic post. In the picture, the couple looks rather comfortable at home. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the celebration was marked with only close friends and family in attendance. The still was from the cake cutting session of Sneha.

Check out Allu Arjun’s Instagram post as shared by the actor

The actor shared the candid picture on his Instagram. He accompanied the picture with the caption, “Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday cutieeee... #allusnehareddy.” He was rather ecstatic his wife’s birthday as per the caption.

Allu Sneha as well shared several pictures from her birthday bash. Her day was made special with the presence of friends and family. Check out some of the pictures.

Allu Arjun’s picture with wife Sneha received thousands of likes and comments from his 8.7 million and counting followers. While most fans poured in birthday wishes for the actress, some even complimented the two. They were amused by Allu’s post for his dear wife. One fan wrote, “Sir wish from me to Sneha mam that happy birthday, I wish that she will keep always smiling on her face and always be happy, once again I wish to Sneha mam happy birthday.”

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared by Allu Arjun on Sneha’s birthday

On the professional front

Allu Arjun will be next seen in the film Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is reportedly developed in a natural landscape, with aesthetic scenes from Seshachalam Hills. However, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a smuggler which is contradictory to the serene landscapes that are reportedly used in the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in primary roles.

