Allu Arjun Extends Support To Families Of Pawan Kalyan Fans Who Died Of Electrocution

Allu Arjun has extended his support towards the families of the fans that passed away in an accident. The deceased were fans of Pawan Kalyan and on the occasion of his birthday, they wanted to put up a banner. Due to some complications, a live wire came into their contact due to which they were electrocuted and lost their lives in the process.

Allu Arjun has promised to support the family members of the three deceased fans. The actor announced that he will be donating 2 lakhs each to the family members.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Looks Sharp As Lawyer In 'Vakeel Saab' Motion Poster, Fans Say 'Boss Is Back'

Allu Arjun donates Rs 2 lakhs to each family

Allu Arjun posted a note on Instagram in which he began by saying that he is deeply saddened by the demise of the fans. He further added that he offers his deepest condolences to the families who had to go through the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday. He then revealed that he would personally like to extend his support to the families by donating a sum of 2 lakhs each to the families. He then proceeded to thank all the fans and people who have come out in support of the deceased fans. Several prominent personalities, including the makers of Vakeel Saab, have also contributed to this noble initiative to help the family members in such tough times.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Harish Shankar Officially Announced By Producer

Also Read | Allu Arjun Flaunts New Hair Look In Recent Photos; Fans Calls Him 'Malinga'

Boney Kapoor, who is part of Vakeel Saab, made a tweet in which he mentioned how saddened he was by the demise of the fans. He too extended support to their families by donating a sum of 2 lakhs each to the three members' family. He also spoke about the fans who got injured during the entire mishap. Boney Kapoor wished for their speedy recovery and ended the note by requesting fans to value their lives and be safe. This gesture received praise from fans of both Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan. Fans have now extended their condolences to the families and have been thanking the celebrities for their kind gesture towards the families of the departed.

Also Read | Allu Arjun- Trivikram Srinivas Combination Has Given Us These Blockbuster Movies; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.