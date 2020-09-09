Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha Having A Bonding Session With Her Pup Is ‘Awwdorable’, Watch

Allu Arjun is adored by his fans not only for his acting chops but also for being a complete family man. The actor is a loving father to his kids Ayaan and Arha. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is known for sharing some lovely pictures and videos with his kiddos on social media. Recently, the actor's wife Sneha also took to her social media to share an adorable video of their daughter Arha running around in their garden with her puppy.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha bonds with her pup

The video has Arha sporting a grey frock and running around in the garden with her puppy following her. The two can be seen running around a swimming pool and soon the puppy starts following Arha who starts running in the opposite direction. The video is truly endearing to behold and may brighten up your Wednesday.

Arjun's brother Allu Sirish also commented on the post stating, 'Kazoku and Arha, my cuties.' While the other fans too reacted with some red heart emojis. Take a look at the picture shared by the Duvadda Jagannadham actor's wife and the reaction of Sirish and the other fans.

Allu Arjun to be seen next in 'Pushpa'

Arjun and Sneha got married in the year 2011 and soon welcomed their two cute munchkins, Aryan and Arha. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be collaborating with filmmaker Sukumar for the movie which was initially titled as, AA20. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actor from the movie along with its title, Pushpa on the occasion of his birthday, earlier this month. The Race Gurram actor's rugged look from the first look had sent his fans into a frenzy.

The cast and crew of the movie also held an inaugral puja for the same few months ago in Hyderabad. There have been also several rumors surrounding the rest of the cast members in the film. Speculations are rife that actor Rashmika Mandanna will be esaaying the role of the main female lead opposite Arjun. The music of the movie will be composed by Devi Prasad. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.

