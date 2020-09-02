Allu Arjun's Comedy Films That Are Highly Rated On IMDb; See Full List

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is known for setting new records in the South Indian film industry. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor's latest 2020 release, had become one of the biggest Telugu releases in 2020. Along with action-packed films, the actor has also given the audience some comedy blockbusters. These films have received a high rating on IMDb. Here's a list of Allu Arjun's comedy films that are highly rated on IMDb.

Arya 2

Arya 2 is a Telugu action comedy flick which released in 2009. The film is directed by Sukumara and features Allu Arjun, Navdeep, and Kajal Agarwal in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the film Arya. Allu Arjun plays the role of Arya which is a comic role of a confused software engineer. He and Ajay, a character played by Navdeep, are two friends who grow in an orphanage. Ajay is adopted by a rich family and grows to be a business tycoon. He hires Ajay for his software company along with Geeta, played by Kajal Agarwal. The entire story revolved around the two trying to make Geeta fall in love with them. The film's IMDb rating is 7.4.

Source: Still from Arya 2

Race Gurram

Race Gurram is yet another action comedy film starring Allu Arjun and his co-stars Shruti Haasan and Shaam. The film released in 2014 and was directed by Surender Reddy. Race Gurram is about two brothers who are completely opposite from each other. They’re always trying to upstage each other. The plot thickens as an aspiring politician comes into the picture and makes things worse for the brothers. The constant bickering between Allu Arjun and Shaam had entertaining moments throughout the film. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Source: Still from Race Gurram

Julayi

Julayi, an action comedy film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, released in 2012. The film stars Allu Arjun, Ileana D'Cruz, Rajendra Prasad, Sonu Sood, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, and Rao Ramesh in major roles. In the film, Allu Arjun plays the role of Ravi who meets Bittu, played by Sonu Soon, who happens to be a gangster. Ravi teams up with a police commissioner to stop Bittu from committing a bank robbery. He then plans to take revenge on Ravi. Allu Arjun’s performance in the film was appreciated by the audience. The film was rated 7.2 on IMDb.

Source: Still from Julayi

Happy

Happy stars Allu Arjun, Genelia Dsouza, and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Allu Arjun plays the role of Bunny whereas Genelia plays the role of Madhumati, daughter of a politician, who studies MBBS. Bunny and Madhu don’t hit it off initially but are forced to get married. The story revolves around how they find their soul mates in each other. The film has various punchlines and Arjun received a lot of appreciation for his happy go lucky role. The film is rated 7.0 on IMDb.

Source: Still from Happy

Duvvada Jagannadham

This film is directed by Harish Shankar and stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Duvvada Jagannadham is an undercover cop played by Allu Arjun who pretends to be a brahmin cook running a catering service. The story revolves around Allu Arjun's mission to take down a business tycoon. Allu Arjun's role has a comic touch and he received critical acclaim for his performance.

Source: Still from Duvvada Jagannadham

