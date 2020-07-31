Allu Arjun Pays Respects To Late Grandfather, Says ‘I Connect To His Efforts'

The Telugu actor Allu Arjun recently took to Twitter and Instagram to pay respects to his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. Allu Ramalingaiah's death anniversary is marked on July 31. In his Tweet, Allu Arjun said that he recalled the day when his grandfather left Allu Arjun’s family. He also revealed that he knew more about his grandfather now as compared to when he passed away.

Allu added that his own new life experiences made him connect more to his grandfather’s ‘efforts’, ‘struggles’, and ‘journey’. Praising his grandfather, he said that it was his passion for cinema that got them everything that they presently had. Further, a picture of Allu Arjun’s grandfather was also shared in the Tweet. Several people paid their respects to Allu Arjun’s grandfather in the comments section. Further, the Tweet has received about 15.4k likes, 3.6k Retweets, 436 comments and counting.

You can check out Allu Arjun’s Tweet here

I remember this day when he left us . I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts , struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eoREJPY3Xr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

You can check out some of the comments here

One of d great comedians TFI had

Mega family e sthayi lo vunddaaniki entho kantha ina krushi Kuda vundi 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lbFbRDveXK — ram (@ram_pspk2475) July 31, 2020

Rest in peace legend. 🙏 Meditation kuda chestunam bro gouravam tho — Raghava (@RaghavaJulaay) July 31, 2020

About Allu Arjun’s grandfather:

Allu Ramalingaiah was a Telugu comic actor who starred in about 1016 movies. Some of his films included Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Chalaki Mogudu Chadastapu Pellam, Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham, Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu and Shri Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club. Further, the Government of India also honoured him with a Padma Shri award. While he practiced Homeopathy before entering the film industry, he also took part in India’s freedom struggle. Allu Ramalingaiah was a part of the Quit India Movement and was hence arrested by British officials.

All about Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun made his debut in the film industry as a child artist. He starred in the 1985 Tollywood film, Vijetha. Some of his other films include Badrinath, Varudu, and Shankar Dada Zindabad. As per reports, the actor is currently working with Koratala Siva. Further, he is also set to star in Sukumar’s Telugu action-thriller, Pushpa. This film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. All these actors are set to feature in a lead role. This film will be produced by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun’s Instagram

