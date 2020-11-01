Allu Arjun's Awards: Take A Look At All The Awards Won By The Actor In His Career

Allu Arjun is a versatile and popular South Indian actor who has been seen in a wide variety of films. He is also very well known for his dancing skills and always manages to leave audiences awe-struck. Some of his most popular movies are Race Gurram (2014), Sarrainodu (2016), Bunny (2005), Happy (2006), Desamuduru (2007). So here's a look at all the awards won by the actor and the films for which he won them.

Allu Arjun's awards

Filmfare & IIFA Awards

Allu Arjun won his first Filmfare Award in 2008 for best actor in the film Parugu. The film was directed by Bhaskar and cast Allu Arjun as Krishna, Sheela Kaur as Meenakshi, Prakash Raj as Neelakanta and Chitram Seenu as Shrinu. The film was also remade in many other languages. He earned his second Filmfare Award in 2010, again for best actor in the film Vedam. Vedam was written and directed by Krish. It featured Allu Arjun as Anand Raj and Cable Raju, Anushka Shetty as Saroja, Manoj Manchu as Vivek Chakravarti and Manoj Bajpayee as Rahimuddin Qureshi.

Allu Arjun's third Filmfare award came for the 2014 film Race Gurram. Allu won the Best Actor award for the third time. The film was directed by Surender Reddy and starred Allu Arjun as Lakshman "Lucky" Prasad and Shruti Hassan as Spandana Prakash. The next Filmfare award for the actor came in 2015 and was the Award for the Best Supporting Actor. The film was Rudhramadevi, directed by Gunasekhar. The film starred Anushka Shetty as Rudrama Devi, Allu Arjun as Gona Ganna Reddy, Rana Daggubati as Chalukya Veerabhadra and Krishnam Raju as Ganapati Devudu.

Allu's last Filmfare Award was in the year 2016 for Sarrainodu. He was awarded the Best Actor (Critics). Sarrainodu was written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. It starred Allu Arjun as Gana, Srikanth as Sripathi, and Aadhi Pinisetty as Vairam Dhanush.

Other Awards

Allu Arjun has won a total of 15 awards for his work so far. He has won 5 Filmfare awards and 3 Naandi Awards. Take a look at all his remaining awards:

Nandi Awards: Special Jury Award for Arya (2004)

Nandi Awards: Special Jury Award for Parugu (2008)

Nandi Awards: Best Character Actor for Rudhramadevi (2015)

CineMAA Awards: Best Male Debut for Gangotri (2003)

CineMAA Awards: Best Actor for Race Gurram (2014)

CineMAA Awards: Best Actor Jury for Rudhramadevi (2015)

SIIMA Awards: Best Actor Critics choice for Rudhramadevi (2015)

Santosham Film Awards: Best Young Performer for Gangotri (2003)

Santosham Film Awards: Best Young Performer for Arya (2004)

