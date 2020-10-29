Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu's Dusshera special episode saw a new host who filled in for host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The new host was none-other-than Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law and popular Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni. After winning hearts of millions with her quirky comments and pleasant style of hosting, Samantha has shared her experience of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu and thanked 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna for helping her 'overcome' her fear.

Samatha Akkineni says hosting Bigg Boss Telugu was 'an experience to remember'

Samantha Akkineni as Bigg Boss Telugu host was showered with immense love by ardent fans as she hosted the Dusshera special episode on behalf of her father-in-law. For the unversed, host Nagarjuna Akkineni recently jetted off to Manali for resuming the shoot of his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, Wild Dog. After receiving heaps of praise for hosting a Bigg Boss Telugu episode for the first time, Samantha penned an extensive note on Instagram to share her experience about the same.

Sharing a picture of herself rocking a pink brocade saree paired with opulent golden jewellery, the Tollywood actor expressed writing, "An experience to remember". She added, "Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru... I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu."

The 33-year-old also revealed that she hadn't even watched one episode of Bigg Boss Telugu and thanked her 'Mamagaru' for still laying trust on her with such a huge responsibility. The Majili actor concluded, "I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode. I was jumping with joy. And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 (sic)".

Check out her IG post below:

Meanwhile, about the Dusshera special episode, Samantha Akkineni made a grand entrance on the show with multiple background dancers and her million-dollar smile. She was also joined by original host Nagarjuna from Manali over a video call to introduce her to the contestants. The episode saw aspiring actor Divya Vadthya's eviction from the house because of receiving the least amount of votes from the viewers.

