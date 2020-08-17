Allu Arjun's Popular Romantic Tracks Which Can Elevate Your Mood In No Time; See List

Celebrated South Indian Superstar Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in the country who has a plethora of blockbuster hit movies under his credit. A major highlight of most Allu Arjun's movies is the amazing soundtracks that are packed with AA's ability to engage the audience with his impeccable dance moves. Here is a list of some of the most popular and melodious Allu Arjun's romantic songs which you must listen in order to elevate your mood and feel the love around.

Lis Of Popular Allu Arjun's Romantic Songs

ButtaBomma

The number one track in this list of Allu Arjun's romantic songs is none other Allu-Pooja Hedge's chartbuster hit ButtaBomma. This song sung by singer Armaan Malik broke several records as soon as it released and has a whopping 305 million views on Youtube currently. This peppy love song can be easily counted amongst the greatest of all-time Allu Arjun hits. It is from a Telugu movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also did exceptional business at the box-office.

Beautiful Love

Counted amid most celebrated love songs featuring Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel is Beautiful Love from the movie Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The beauty of this romantic number is the way Chaitra Ambadipudi and Armaan Malik have done playback for this soulful number in an enticing fashion. Musical duo Vishal and Shekhar have created the music of Beautiful Love in an endearing way as well. A great soft track which exuberates the feeling of love as soon as you listen to it.

Feel My Love

When talking about Allu Arjun's romantic tracks there is no way we missout mentioning about Feel My Love from the movie Arya. Featuring a cute love story and banter between Allu and Anuradha Mehta is the USP of this track. The song is penned in an alluring way by Chandra Bose and outstanding playback done by KK. Feel My Love is the perfect love song one can dedicate to their special ones. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music for this tuneful number.

Violin Song

Next number in this list of Allu Arjun's romantic songs is that from the film Iddarammayilatho, the Violing song. The song features Allu Arjun and Amala Paul painting the town red with their romance in this wonderful soundtrack. An adorable song attached with some foot-tapping music. The refreshing vibe of this track will certainly make you think of someone you are quite fond of.

