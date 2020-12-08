Allu Arjun's Candid Shot With Brothers Is The New Highlight From Niharika's Wedding

Actor Allu Arjun recently took to social media to share a fun family picture with his fans. In the picture posted, he is seen in a candid avatar with his two brothers, Allu Sirish and Venkatesh, at Niharika Konidela's wedding. Through the caption for the post, he has indicated that he is spending some quality time with his brothers and is utterly enjoying it. Allu Arjun’s fans have also spoken highly of the trio in the comments section of the post as they love to see the three men together.

Allu Arjun’s time with brother

Actor Allu Arjun recently took to Instagram to share an update with his fans about what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, he is seen sitting in an open restaurant area while having some quality time with his two brothers. Actor Allu Sirish is also present in the frame and is seen looking right at the camera while wearing an adorable smile across his face. Brother Venkatesh and actor Allu Arjun, on the other hand, seem to be having an engaging conversation with someone on the right side of the table. The three brothers are also seen having a hearty laugh in the candid shot.

Actor Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a simple yet elegant white traditional wear which has intricate work all over the piece. He is also spotted wearing a pair of round shades while wearing a rugged look with a heavy beard and long hair. His outfit also matches well with the white décor around the place.

Allu Sirish, on the other hand, has opted for an all-black attire with a simple black Tshirt and a pair of black denim. He has also topped up the look with a black leather jacket and a pair of matching glasses, adding an urban cool touch. Venkatesh is seen dressed in a Marvel-inspired ‘Stark Industry’ sweatshirt which has been paired with pitch black glasses and monochrome pants.

In the caption for the post, Allu Arjun has mentioned that they are the Allu brothers. He has also subtly pointed towards the heartfelt bond between the three dashing siblings. Have a look at the post on Allu Arjun’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Allu Arjun and the brothers have received a lot of love for their look in the picture. A bunch of people have also used quite a few emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram

