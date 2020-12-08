Ram Charan And Allu Arjun Click Selfies At Niharika's Sangeet; Photos Go Viral Online

Actor Niharika Konidela is to get married on December 9 to her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda. Photos of their pre-wedding ceremony have now become the talk of the town. Recently, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun posed for a selfie during Niharika Konidela's Sangeet ceremony. Take a look at their photo together which is making rounds on the Internet.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose for a selfie on Niharika Konidela's Sangeet ceremony

Many celebrities in the Tollywood industry are getting married as the COVID-19 lockdown has eased. From Rana Daggubati to Nithiin and Kajal Aggarwal, many celebrities got married and their pictures had become the talk of the town. Actor Niharika Konidela's wedding is scheduled on December 9 in Udaipur. Recently, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun posed together in a selfie. A fan of Varun Konidela shared a few pictures of many celebrities on her Instagram. Fans got excited as they saw the two together in the photo. Take a look at the photo here:

Image Source: Sarayu Konidela's Instagram

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun arrived with his wife and children in Udaipur in his private jet to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Niharika Konidela's wedding. He was snapped at the airport by the paparazzi and he also shared a post on his social media. On the other hand, Ram Charan arrived a day before with his wife Upasana and his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. Many other celebrities attended the pre-wedding rituals of Niharika such as Varun Konidela, Niharika's father Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej.

Niharika Konidela's Sangeet ceremony

Niharika is to get married in Udaipur's Udaivilas on Wednesday, December 9. She wore a green lehenga which has frills in the front designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. She was styled by her celebrity makeup artist Sandy. Niharika and her fiance Chaitanya were seen dancing together on many fan pages. She was also seen performing with her father Naga Babu in one of the videos. She was also seen posing with cousin Sreeja Kalyan who is the daughter of Chiranjeevi. Naga Babu was also seen posing with Ram Charan and they looked extremely happy. Here's a sneak peek to Niharika Konidela's Sangeet ceremony.

