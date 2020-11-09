Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna To Begin Shooting For 'Pushpa' From November 10

South Indian actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to start shooting for their upcoming film Pushpa from November 10. The film’s team made the announcement early on Monday, sharing a video of the pre-production taking place. In the video, Allu Arjun can be seen interacting with the director Sukumar and later getting his look right for the film. In the clip, the team can be seen onboard wearing masks, with Allu Arjun’s team wearing masks with his ‘AA’ signature on them.

Pushpa shooting date revealed

With most of Tollywood resuming shooting during the unlocking, this is the first time Allu Arjun will be resuming shooting after lockdown. While captioning the post, “Most awaited and most anticipated Pushpa shoot to commence from November 10. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the first schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The movie poster promises to show Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar and the makers of the film are yet to disclose the entire cast and crew members. Pushpa will mark Allu Arjun’s first pan-Indian project, which will be released in five languages. Reportedly based on red sandalwood smuggling, the upcoming film marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar.

The actor was recently spotted as he flew out of Hyderabad and reports state that the film will be shot in the dense forests near Rajahmundry. However, it is being speculated that actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist. Earlier, the makers of the film confirmed that they are splurging a massive Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie.

Allu was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo chronicles the story of a billionaire and his car driver, who, due to some reasons, exchange their newly born sons. The action entertainer focuses on the drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj in a prominent role.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released on January 12, 2020. Meanwhile, starring the makers of Pushpa have also managed to rope in actors like Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film was originally offered to actor Mahesh Babu. The first schedule of the film was shot in Kerala, however, the filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

