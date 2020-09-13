Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Further Delayed Due To Nod From Kerala Government?

South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s fans were in for a surprise when the actor had unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Pushpa with the teaser of the film. The actor had even started shooting for the film before the entire nation went into a complete lockdown. Now with the restrictions being eased down by the government and people adopting the new normal, according to reports by Filmfare, the shooting of the film Pushpa would commence from mid-October.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa delayed?

According to the online portal, the makers of the highly anticipated film have decided to shoot for the film in a forest in Kerala. But owing to the current scenario, shooting with a huge cast and crew would not be possible, hence according to the latest reports, the makers have double thoughts about resuming work and will wait longer to get a nod from the Kerala government. As per the reports, the shooting of the film could only begin by the year-end.

Read: Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha Having A Bonding Session With Her Pup Is ‘Awwdorable’, Watch

Read: RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Others Pay Their Respects

Sometime back, the actor received immense appreciation from actor-politician Pawan Kalyan when Allu Arjun had donated a sum of Rs. 2 lakhs each to the families of Kalyan’s fan who dies of electrocution on September 1. Allu had penned down a note in the wake of the Kuppam tragedy wherein he had expressed his sadness over the incident. He shared his prayers for the families of the victims and stated that he has chosen to make a donation of Rs. 2 lakhs each for them. He also praised all his fans who have been volunteering to help the families of the victim.

Pawan called this gesture of the Arya 2 actor as truly noble. He added that the actor is not only donating money to the victims' families but is also sharing their pain. He thanked Arjun on the behalf of the bereaved family members. Take a look at the tweets.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun even has AA 21 as his future venture but he will first wrap up shooting for Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite him in Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad is providing the music for the film.

Read: Allu Arjun’s Best Comedy Movies That Have High Ratings On IMDb

Read: Pawan Kalyan Is Grateful To Ram Charan, Allu Arjun For Helping Kuppam Victims’ Families

(Image credit: Allu Arjun/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.