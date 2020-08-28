Allu Arjun's New Film 'Pushpa' Faces Plagiarism Charges By An Author, Read

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa is being accused of showcasing a plagiarised plot, which was originally written by author Vempalli Gangadhar. Vempalli has claimed that plotline of the film Pushpa is identical to his story Tamil Coolie which was published a while ago. Read ahead to know more.

Pushpa plagiarism controversy

Recently, author Vempalli Gangadhar put forth a post that showcased how the film Pushpa had the same storyline as his story that was published long back. The author also pointed out that he was not trying to stir controversy but needed the public to know about the whole case. He also posted many pictures that proved the film's plotline was similar to his story. Take a look:

No official comments have been made by the makers of the film on the topic yet. Recently, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya was also blamed for plagiarising. Writer Rajesh Mandoori had also claimed that the script of the film was identical to his movie. However, the makers recently released a statement to clear the air.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Pushpa is the new Telugu language action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar. The film will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles along with Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. The film was supposed to release in Diwali but will be postponed due to the pandemic.

Allu Arjun also uploaded the first look poster of the film on Instagram. The post was captioned - 'First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @rashmika_mandanna @mythriofficial #MuttamsettyMedia' (sic). Take a look:

He then uploaded another post related to the film. The caption read - 'Welcome to the World of Pushpa Raj' (sic). Take a look:

Talking about the actor's social media presence, Allu Arjun recently celebrated hitting 8 million followers on Instagram. He mentioned in the caption how he found the event quite significant and thanked all his followers and fans. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Allu Arjun's Instagram

