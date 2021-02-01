Last Updated:

Brahmanandam Turns 65: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The 'King Of Comedy'

Veteran Telugu actor, comedian and director, Brahmanandam celebrates his 65th birtday. Take a look at the list of celebrities who wished him on his b'day.

Brahmanandam

Veteran Telugu actor, comedian and director, Kanneganti Brahmanandam celebrates his 65th birthday today. Brahmanandam's contribution to the Telugu film industry remains remarkable as he holds the Guinness World Record for being the only living actor who has appeared in more than 1000 films till date. On the occasion of Brahmanandam's birthday, several Tollywood celebrities extended sweet wishes for the Padma Shri awardee on Twitter, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Satya Dev to name a few.

Tollywood celebrities who wished Brahmanandam on his 65th birthday

Ram Charan

Two-time Nandi Award-winning Telugu actor, Ram Charan was one of the first celebrities to wish the veteran actor on his 65h birthday. Sharing a selfie with the "King of Comedy" on his Twitter handle, the RRR actor wrote, "Wishing our king of comedy and most loved Padma Shri. Brahmanandam Uncle a Very Happy Birthday !! #HBDBrahmanandam". Take a look:

Sai Dharam Tej

Solo Brathuke So Better actor Sai Dharam Tej also wished "Brahmanandam Garu" on his birthday by wishing him good health and peace. The Telugu actor took to his Twitter handle to share a candid photograph with Brahmanandam from the sets of one of their films and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the King of comedy, "Hasya Brahma" #Brahmanandam garu. Wishing you good health and peace always sir". Check out his tweet below:

Varun Tej Konidela

Naga Babu's beloved son and Tollywood actor, Varun Tej Konidela also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Brahmanandam on his birthday. Sharing a candid picture of himself from one of the events they attended together, the 31-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday to the evergreen king of comedy Bramhanandham garu! Wish you great health and happiness!". Take a look:

Satya Dev 

Pitta Kathalu actor Satya Dev also penned a sweet birthday wish for the "legend" on his Twitter handle. Referring to himself as a "huge fan" of Brahmanandam's work, he tweeted writing, "Happiest Birthday to the undisputed King 'Brahmanandam' garu. Huge fan of his work. #legend #respect #hbdbrahmanandam". Check it out:

Ravi Teja 

Tollywood superstar Ravi Teja thanked Brahmanandam on his birthday for "always making shoots fun and lively". Along with wishing him a "Happy Birthday", Ravi Teja tweeted writing, "Happy Birthday Brahmanandam garu!! Thank you for always making shoots fun and lively. Sending much love and wishing you all the good health!! #HBDBrahmanandam". Have a look:

A list of other celebrities who wished Brahmanandam:

