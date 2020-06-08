Allu Arjun Expresses His Gratitude As He Crosses The 7 Million-follower Mark

Allu Arjun recently thanked his followers as he achieved the 7 million follower mark on Instagram. He put up a post where his Instagram display picture can be seen set on a blank background, along with a note announcing the achievement. He also wrote that he is very thankful for the love that he has received over time.

Allu Arjun crosses 7 million followers

Allu Arjun is one of the most loved actors of the Telugu film industry. He is loved for his acting skills, looks, and dance moves. The actor recently crossed seven million followers on Instagram and decided to share the delightful news through a thank you note. He posted a minimalistic picture of himself along with a few words that aimed at thanking his followers for the love he has received through the years in the film industry.

He also added his signature “AA” mark at the bottom of the picture. Allu Arjun wrote in the caption for the post that he will forever be grateful for the love and support that he has been receiving. The actor has also received a lot of love in the comments section of the picture. Have a look at the post from Allu Arjun’s Instagram here.

Read 'Darling' Prabhas To 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun: Popular Tags Given To South Superstars

also read Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Asks Siri About Wedding Plans, Gets A Witty Response; Watch Video

Previously, Allu Arjun has expressed his delight over the completion of ten years since the release of the film, Vedam. He posted the poster of the much-loved film on his official Instagram handle as he spoke about the celebration in the caption for the post. He wrote in the caption that he wishes to thank each and every person who has been a part of the journey. He has given a special mention to the director of Vedam, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, for the vision and passion that he had while making the film.

Allu Arjun mentioned his co-actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Manoj Kumar Manchu, and Anushka Shetty in the caption for the picture. Towards the end, he has also given a special mention to the technicians who were a part of the film. People can be seen remembering the iconic film in the comment section. Have a look at the picture from Allu Arjun’s Instagram.

Read Can Allu Arjun, Mahesh & Prithviraj Be The Cool Trio In Dil Chahta Hai's Telugu Remake?

Also read Allu Arjun Celebrates A Decade Of 'Vedam', Says It Was A 'beautiful Journey'

Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.