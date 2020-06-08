Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Asks Siri About Wedding Plans, Gets A Witty Response; Watch Video

Recently, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy shared a video on her social media wall featuring Allu Arjun along with their son Allu Ayaan. In the short video, Allu Ayaan is seen enjoying a witty conversation with Siri while Allu Arjun is seen assisting him. The little munchkin received a hilarious response when he asked Siri about his wedding plans.

Interestingly in the video shared on June 7, Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan asked a few questions to Siri including Siri's name. After a few questions, Allu Ayaan asked Siri that when he(Siri) will get married. To which Siri replied, 'Is there something else I can help with'. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, 'Apple Siri and Allu Siri don’t have an answer for that' with a laughing emoticon. The video has garnered more than 500k views and hundreds of comments within a day and still counting.

Well, this is not the first time, when Allu Arjun's son Ayaan has won the hearts of fans on the internet. A few days back, Sneha Reddy shared a video of Ayaan, which was directed and edited by her husband-actor himself. In the small clip, Ayaan was seen taking a jump to stand atop the box. Ayaan's attempt and expressions left many internet users in awe of him.

Amidst the nationwide lockdown, Sneha Reddy has often given a sneak peek into their quarantine. Apart from asking questions to Siri and showcasing skills, Ayaan has also donned the hat of chef once. In May, Ayaan was seen giving cooking instruction while preparing salad.

Allu Arjun's movies

Talking about the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Pooja Hegde. The film set BO on fire. Recently, a dancing number, Butta Bomma, completed the mark of 1 Billion views on YouTube. He will be next seen in Pushpa.

Earlier in April 2020, the first look of Arjun as Pushpa Raj was unveiled. Reportedly, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, a pan-India project, will be releasing in five languages that is Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. According to reports, the upcoming flick is a forest-based thriller film.

