Allu Arjun Shares A Sweet Family Portrait That Is Unmissable; Fans Say 'happy Family'

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Sunday, October 25, 2020, to share a lovely portrait of him and family. The actor shared a bright and happy picture where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the family portrait, the actor also went on to wish all his fans and followers on the occasion of Dussehra. Netizens went on to shower love and praise on the post as they could not stop gushing over how adorable the picture looks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun went on to share a lovely family portrait that sees him and his family all smiles for the camera. In the picture, they can be seen striking simple poses making the post look truly unmissable. Arjun can be seen wearing a grey kurta and completed his look with a wet back hairdo and a full-grown beard. Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, can be seen wearing a white salwar suit with golden embroidery. His son, Allu Ayaan, can be seen wearing a peach kurta and white pyjama and his daughter, Allu Arha, can be seen donning a saffron-coloured outfit.

Along with this happy picture, the actor also went on to wish all his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. He penned a simple wish that read, “Happy Dussera”. Take a look at Allu Arjun's family photo below.

As soon as the post shared by Allu Arjun surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop themselves but appreciate the lovely picture. The post also went on to receive heaps of likes from netizens. Some of them went on to reply to the actor’s wishes, while the others went on to comment on all things happy and nice. Many others were also seen flooding her post with several emojis consisting of a love-struck, red heart, fire, and more. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot in 2011 and soon welcomed their two cute munchkins, Aryan and Arha. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun will be collaborating with filmmaker Sukumar for the movie which was initially titled as, AA20. It is being speculated that actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space alongside Arjun in the film. The makers have not revealed any details about the film as of now.

