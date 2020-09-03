Pawan Kalyan Is Grateful To Ram Charan, Allu Arjun For Helping Kuppam Victims’ Families

In what can be termed as an extremely tragic incident, some fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan died of electrocution on September 1, 2020, on the Kuppam-Pallamaneru highway in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. While condolences have been pouring in for the victims, actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have also donated a sum of Rs. 2 lakhs each to the families of the victims.

Now, Pawan took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note for the actors while expressing his gratitude to them for providing financial aid in the wake of the Kuppam tragedy.

Pawan Kalyan praises Ram Charan

The Gabbar Singh actor took to his Twitter handle to thank Ram for his help to the victims' families. He stated that he wholeheartedly appreciates and acknowledges Ram's humanistic gesture of standing by the family members of the Kuppam tragedy. The actor added that apart from Ram's talent, ability, and strength, it is his compassionate heart which brings out the beauty of his soul. Take a look at Pawan's tweet for Ram.

@AlwaysRamCharan I wholeheartedly appreciate & acknowledge his humanistic gesture of standing by the family members of the Kuppam tragedy.

Apart from his talent,ability& strength- his compassionate heart brings out the beauty of his soul. May ‘Durga Matha’ bless him in abundance. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

Pawan Kalyan expresses his gratitude to Allu Arjun

The actor also thanked Arjun for his help and prayers for the victims and their families. Allu had penned down a note in the wake of the Kuppam tragedy wherein he had expressed his sadness over the incident. He shared his prayers for the families of the victims and stated that he has chosen to make a donation of Rs. 2 lakhs each for them. He also praised all his fans who have been volunteering to help the families of the victim.

Pawan called this gesture of the Arya 2 actor as truly noble. He added that the actor is not only donating money to the victims' families but is also sharing their pain. He thanked Arjun on the behalf of the bereaved family members. Take a look at the tweets.

My Deep condolences . pic.twitter.com/3EN4Tri4za — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2020

It’s noble gesture ‘Bunny’for standing by victim’s families. Your gesture is not just giving money but truly it’s sharing the pain of the family members. Thank you on the behalf of the bereaved family members.🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 2, 2020

Talking about the incident, on September 1, three fans of the actor-politician died of electrocution in the Chittoor district of Andra Pradesh. According to an official statement issued by Pawan's political party, the deceased succumbed to death after the banner they were erecting touched a live wire. They were erecting the banner for Pawan's birthday celebration. The deceased fans were also identified as Somasekhar (30), Rajendra (32), and Arunachalam (28). The incident had also left three other fans injured.

