Pawan Kalyan Turns 49: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun & Others Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan turns 49 today, i.e. September 2, 2020. On the occasion of Kalyan's 49th birthday, ardent fans couldn't control their excitement and hence, they started the trend '#HBDPawanKalyan' on Twitter.

In addition to fans, social media was also flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes by several celebrities of the South Indian film industry for the 'Power Star'. From Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, here's a list of celebrities who wished Pawan Kalyan on his 49th birthday:

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note for his younger sibling on his special day. Chiranjeevi took to twitter to share an adorable photograph of the brother-duo hugging each other to wish the JanaSena chief a 'Happy Birthday'. Check out his tweet below:

Mahesh Babu

Pawan Kalyan's Tollywood contemporary Mahesh Babu also shared a sweet birthday post on Twitter. Sharing a throwback photograph with his Jalsa co-star, Mahesh wished that Kalyan continues to always inspire a change with his 'kindness and humility'. Have a look:

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020

Allu Arjun

Yet another Tollywood superstar, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to wish his actor friend on his 49th birthday. He shared a candid picture with Kalyan from back in the days to wish him a 'Happy Birthday'. In the throwback photo shared by him, a young Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun posed together from what appears to be a film set.

Samatha Akkineni

Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi co-star, Samantha Akkineni wished for his good health and happiness on his special day. Akkineni took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday and prayed for his 'good health'. Check out her tweet below:

Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever 😊🙏 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 1, 2020

Nithiin

Nithiin, who shared the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in 2014's Chinnadana Nee Kosam, also penned a heartfelt for the 'Power Star'. He took to Twitter and shared a collage of images with Kalyan and wished for him to 'keep making everyone smile'. Take a look:

Wishing our POWERSTAR Pawan Kalyan Garu a very happy birthday!! May you keep making everyone smile and have a long, happy and successful life. Love you sir! ❤❤️#HBDpawankalyan pic.twitter.com/EGmsmCb9OI — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 1, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

The De De Pyaar De actor, Rakul Preet Singh too had a sweet birthday wish for the 47-year-old. She wished a successful year ahead for the 'Power Star' and hoped for him to have a fantastic birthday. Read her tweet here:

Happy birthdayyyy to the one and only @PawanKalyan Garu 😊 wishing The Powerstar the most powerful year. Have a fantastic day 😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2020

(Image credit: Chiranjeevi Twitter and Allu Arjun Instagram)

