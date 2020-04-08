Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Unveils 'intense' First Look & Title Of His 20th Film

Prominent actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 37th birthday today i.e on April 8. On his birthday, the actor has unveiled the first look poster for his next film titled Pushpa. The film will mark third collaboration between actor Allu Arjun and director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. Check out the first look poster below:

First look poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

The film will be financed by Mythri Movie Makers. As per reports, the film is touted to be an action-thriller and actor Allu Arjun will be seen in a never seen before avatar. In the poster, Arjun sports a bushy beard and rugged look while giving an intense stare into the camera. According to reports, he will play the role of a lorry driver in the film.

The film will reportedly revolve around red sand smugglers based in Nallamala forest. Pushpa will release in five major Indian languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Allu Arjun has reportedly taken dialect training to improve his Chhitoor accent to get the dialogues and slangs in the film correct. This will be the first time Allu Arjun will be seen speaking in Chhitoor dialect. Besides this, Rashmika Mandanna, who featured alongside Mahesh Babu in the recently released film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, will play the female lead in this venture. Devi Sri Prasad will be helming the music of Pushpa. Though there have been no confirmations yet, it is being reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in the film. Allu Arjun will reportedly start working on the film once the lockdown period ends.

