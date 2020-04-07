Allu Arjun Starrer '#AA20' Production Team Hints At Surprising Fans On His Birthday

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun will celebrate his 37th birthday tomorrow. The makers of his upcoming movie #AA20 will drop a surprise for all Allu Arjun’s fans on the occasion of his birthday. The recent tweets of Mythri Movie Makers hint at the poster of his upcoming movie will be released tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the production of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie dropped two posters. The posters released by Mythri Movie Makers have raised hopes of fans as the cryptic post revealed that something will be released tomorrow i.e. on April 8, 2020, at 9 am. The news has made Allu Arjun’s fans excited and has also made them curious about what might be in store for them tomorrow.

Have a look at the posters released by Allu Arjun’s #AA20 production team here:

As per media reports, the makers of #AA20 have decided to release the first look poster of Allu Arjun. Reports also suggest that Allu Arjun might be seen in a bearded avatar in the movie. The actor will reportedly essay the character of a lorry driver and has also learnt Chittoor accent to meet the need of his character.

About the movie #AA20

#AA20 is a tentative title for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie which is helmed by Sukumar. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashamika Mandanna will essay the role of the female protagonist in the movie. Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupati and Jagapatu Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles. The movie was scheduled to release around Christmas, this year. However, the release of the movie can be pushed forward as its shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus outbreak.

