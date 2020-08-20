Samantha Akkineni Gives Glimpse Of Her Home Garden; Motivates Fans To Join 'Grow With Me'

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently posted a video talking about the benefits of home gardening. She also challenged people to join her ‘Grow With Me’ initiative. In the video, Samantha Akkineni gave a glimpse of her home garden. In some shots of the video, the actor was also seen plucking out vegetables from her garden.

Samantha Akkineni's 'Grow With Me' initiative

The video starts with Samantha Akkineni planting a new vegetable and then she is seen exploring her own garden. Later in the video, she is seen holding a basket full of vegetables which she eventually grew in her own garden. In the video, Samantha Akkineni said, “So for the next few weeks, let’s grow together and make mistakes together. Find a pod, some soil, seeds or even a milk packet. But let’s grow together. So to start this challenge, I nominate Lakshmi and Rakul to grow with me. So let’s get our hands dirty.”

Samantha Akkineni also extended her heartful gratitude for her fans to support her on social media. Samantha Akkineni wrote that she is thankful for the awesome support everyone gave on her ‘Grow With Me’ posts. She added that it feels amazing that one thinks of growing their own food and it is cool too. Samantha mentioned that as much as she has enjoyed making her fans a part of her journey, she would love to be a part of her fans’ ‘Grow With Me’ journey.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni poses for picture in her pretty garden, fans go all 'green' with her

She informed her fans that now it’s time that they join her on this ‘Grow With Me’ journey. The actor added that for the next few weeks, she and her fans should grow together. Samantha Akkineni ended her note saying, “So go find a pot, some soil, seeds or even a Hydroponic Homekit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all. " Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni's new post will encourage you to grow healthy food at home; Check out

Fan reactions

Fans in wide number complimented Samantha Akkineni for her home garden and also appreciated her for her efforts with several emoticons. Actor Ruhani Sharma also appreciated Samantha by dropping a comment on her post. She wrote, "Amazing", the same comment was also posted by actor Vimala Raman. Take a look at how fans reacted to Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni dons a no-makeup look, flaunts her new ear piercings

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni experiments with a plant based diet; See her food pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.