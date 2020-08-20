Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

On Thursday morning, Samantha Akkineni posted a candid picture of herself with husband Naga Chaitanya, from their wedding. As seen in the pic, Samantha was all busy performing a ritual with Chaitanya. Not to miss her big-wide smile. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya's impish look in the picture stole the show. The duo was caught in a candid moment, with several other people who seem to be busy looking at them from behind.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's wedding photo

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's Throwback Pic From Ibiza Will Give You Vacay Goals

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Bachelor’s Degree Gets Leaked On Twitter; 'Jaanu' Actor Reacts

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017 in Goa. They performed a Hindu as well as a Christian style wedding. On October 7, 2017, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna took the internet by storm after he posted pictures from the couple's church wedding. Samantha wore a dazzling gown with a head cape and complimented her look with dainty accessories. Whereas, Naga Chaitanya sported a black tuxedo. "And they get married again in a beautiful ceremony," tweeted Nagarjuna, adding heart emoticons.

And they get married again in a beautiful ceremony!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #chaisam pic.twitter.com/FY8Uqo8FXn — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 7, 2017

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Look Super Adorable In THIS Picture

For their reception, Samantha Akkineni wore a golden saree, with a maroon blouse. She accentuated her look with flowers in her hair. With the right accessories and makeup, Samantha Akkineni looked perfect. Naga Chaitanya wore a white silk sherwani for the event. On sharing the pictures, Nagarjuna wrote, "Some more #chaisam happiness!! So beautiful."

Samantha Akkineni also gave a sneak peek into one of her wedding shoots. She posted a series of pictures with the Shailaja Reddy Alludu actor on her Instagram wall. For the shoot, Samantha Akkineni pulled off a pastel lavender and beige lehenga, whereas, Naga Chaitanya wore the same coloured kurta. The Rangasthalam actor wrote, "I love you my forever."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's projects

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have their respective films in the pipeline. The duo shared screen space in movies like Oka Laila Kosam, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Majili, Autonagar Surya among others. Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C. Prem Kumar's directorial, Jaanu.

The film also stars Sharwanand and Varsha Bollamma among others. Samantha will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Meanwhile, she will reportedly be seen in The Family Man Season 2, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming film titled Love Story, alongside Sai Pallavi.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Poses For Picture In Her Pretty Garden, Fans Go All 'green' With Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.