Allu Arjun- Trivikram Srinivas Combination Has Given Us These Blockbuster Movies; See List

Exclusively working for the Telugu cinema, Trivikram Srinivas is known for his screenwriting and direction. The popular director has worked with several actors from the South Indian film industry including actor Allu Arjun. Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun’s films together are critically acclaimed and have also turned out to be box office hits. Take a look at some of Allu Arjun’s movies in collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun’s movies with Trivikram Srinivas

Julayi

Starring Allu Arjun and Illeana D’Cruz, the film Julayi also included an ensemble cast of actors like Sonu Sood, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji in the lead roles. Julayi was the first film of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas.

The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics and also became a box-office hit. The film follows the story of a gangster and a boy named Ravi. As Ravi helps the police in trapping Bittu, the latter revolts to destroy Ravi’s family.

Also Read: 'We're Planning To Launch 42 New Shows Soon': Allu Aravind On Aha Video's Future Plans

S/O Satyamurthy

S/O Satyamurthy is another Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sneha, Adah Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam and Ali.

The film explores the story of the son of a rich businessman who struggles to save his father’s wealthy property. Soon after he faces many challenges as he ends up becoming the only breadwinner of his family. The film became an average grosser at the global box office and became the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film at that time.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Congratulates 'baby Sister' Niharika Konidela On Her Engagement With Chaitanya

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Another film of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas which released recently was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This film was commercially successful and went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2020. It starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The supporting cast of actors included Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo explores the story of a man named Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father. He later realises that his real father is not the one who raised him, but a rich businessman. The story then follows the boy’s journey as he enters his biological father’s house to protect his biological family.

Also Read: 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Cast: Know About The Illustrious Cast Of This Action Drama

Also Read: Allu Arjun Praises Puri Jagannadh's Podcast, Says 'Personally Loved It, Waiting For More'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.