Allu Arjun Praises Puri Jagannadh's Podcast, Says 'Personally Loved It, Waiting For More'

Allu Arjun, last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recently talked about famous director Puri Jagannadh's new podcast. Allu Arjun said that he loved the director's podcast and added that he is looking forward to listening to more episodes. Allu Arjun said, "Poori garu! What amazing topics and true hard-hitting personal opinions in your podcasts. Amazing, personally loved it. My heartfelt genuine love for you & I wish for more beautiful topics like these. Love. Bunny."

Check out Allu Arjun's post:

Puri Jagannadh responds to Allu Arjun's compliments

Puri Jagannadh responded to Allu Arjun's tweet saying, "I m gushing with joy and happiness reading your tweet bunny... it’s a big compliment from a successful youngster like you." (sic) Puri Jagannadh also added that he is overwhelmed with Allu Arjun's compliment. Puri Jagannadh and Allu Arjun have collaborated for films like Desamuduru (2007) and Iddarammayilatho (2013) in the past.

I m gushing with joy and happiness reading your tweet bunny.. it’s a big compliment from a successful youngster like you. One extra peg on you tonight .. cheerssssss🍷

love u 😘 https://t.co/mG2G8lsk1l — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) August 12, 2020

A few months ago, Puri Jagganadh catapulted a new podcast, where he talked about an array of things pertaining to his everyday life. With 79 episodes down, Puri Jagannadh's podcast is a hit among the listeners.

What's next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead is set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun starrer will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. A few months ago, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Pushpa is an action-thriller that will reportedly be shot in forests of Andhra Pradesh. The shooting of the upcomer is currently stalled due to the coronavirus scare. Reportedly the movie will go on floors soon. Besides the upcomer, Allu Arjun recently signed an untitled film with Koratala Siva.

