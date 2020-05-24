Apart From Allu Arjun & Ramcharan,these Are The Other Talents To Watch Out From The Family

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are both very popular names in the Telugu movie industry. Ram Charan was born to the Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha. Allu Arjun was born to the famous movie producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, while his paternal aunt is married to Chiranjeevi. This makes the two actors, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun cousins. However, not just these two, but the family also has some other talented people to watch out for. Read ahead to know more-

Other talents to watch out from the family of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is the cousin brother of Ram Charan and real brother of Allu Arjun. He is an Indian actor, who has predominantly worked in the Telugu movie industry. Allu Sirish has also done a few movies in the South film industry. Sirish's debut film was directed by Radha, a social drama Gouravam (2013), which was a bilingual film shot in Telugu and Tamil, produced by Prakash Raj. It also starred Bollywood actor Yami Gautam. Some of the other famous movies of Allu Sirish include Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi (2019).

Varun Tej

Varun Tej is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and the cousin brother of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Varun Tej is well-known for his work in the Telugu cinema. He made his debut as a lead in the film Mukunda (2014), directed by Srikanth Addala, alongside Pooja Hegde. His second film Kanche (2015), also being the first Indian film on WWII, became a super hit and Varun Tej's portrayal of Dhupati Haribabu was critically acclaimed.

Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej is the son of Chiranjeevi’s sister, Vijaya Durga. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are his maternal cousins. Sai Dharam Tej is an Indian actor who works in the Telugu movie industry. Sai Dharam made his debut as a lead in the Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam (2014), directed by Ravi Kumar Chowdary, alongside Regina Cassandra.

