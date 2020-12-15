Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into 'Pushpa' Vanity Van

Allu Sirish, who had attended the much-talked-about wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV in Udaipur with his entire family, recently gave fans a sneak-peek into brother Allu Arjun's vanity van from the sets of Pushpa. Earlier today, Allu Sirish shared a mirror selfie from elder brother's caravan for Pushpa as he sported a casual look. The Okka Kshanam actor posed in front of Allu Arjun's poster from the highly-anticipated film to reveal that the latter has resumed the shooting of the Sukumar directorial after taking a break for attending the '#NisChay' wedding.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Allu Sirish shares a glimpse from brother Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' vanity van

Allu Arjun was recently making headlines as pictures and videos of the Tollywood superstar from Niharika Konidela's wedding were quick to go viral on social media. The actor, along with his family had flown to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for a couple of days to not only attend the #NisChay wedding but to also be a part of the couple's pre-wedding festivities. However, after returning from the wedding, the three-time Nandi Award-winning actor has now resumed the shoot of his upcoming action thriller Pushpa.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares An Adorable Family Portrait; Netizens Gush Over It

Earlier today, i.e. December 15, 2020, Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish shared a picture of himself chilling in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's vanity van for Pushpa. In the mirror selfie shared by him on Instagram, the 35-year-old flaunted his dapper look as he posed right in front on his elder brother's Pushpa poster. Sharing a glimpse of himself from the lavish vanity van of Allu Arjun, his younger brother captioned the IG Story, "Chilling at 'Pushpa's' vanity van".

Check out Allu Sirish's Instagram story below:

Also Read | Allu Arjun & Wife Sneha Look Regal At NisChay's Wedding; See The Picture

For the unversed, the shooting of Pushpa went on floors from November 10, 2020, as revealed by the makers of the film. Alongside Allu Arjun, the Pushpa cast boasts of Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The Telugu film has filmmaker Sukumar at its helm and it will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Pushpa is expected to hit the silver screens next year.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Posts A Cute Picture Of Their Daughter From #NisChay Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.