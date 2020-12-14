Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Actor Rana Daggubati, also known by the name Ramanaidu Daggubati, is celebrating his 36th birthday on December 14, 2020. The actor has been receiving loads of loving messages and wishes through social media from fans and celebrities. Actors like Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu put sweet birthday wishes through their Twitter handles and their close bond has been taking the internet by storm. Here is a look at a few celebs and their unique birthday wishes.

Rana Daggubati receives wishes online

Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to speak about the close bond he shares with birthday boy Rana Daggubati. He posted a throwback picture with the Baahubali star and also tagged him as ‘Fire’ for his calibre and passion. He started off by wishing his best friend a happy birthday and also stated that he had been unable to find a pic of them clicked recently. In the photograph, the two artists are seen posing with their arms wrapped around each other while they smile brightly for the cameras.

Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee 🔥 Btw ... couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times . I can’t post the old ones 😂😉 @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie pic.twitter.com/R6i8KvUPjU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 13, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu posted a sweet picture with Rana Dagubbati, from a formal event held a few years ago. In this picture, the two artists are seen having a fun conversation while twinning in the colour black. Mahesh Babu has wished Rana Dagubbati a happy birthday through the tweet and has mentioned that he is sending an abundance of happiness and success to the dear friend. He has also praised Rana’s work in the industry so far.

Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work! pic.twitter.com/0TurpyuFyZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 14, 2020

Nani

Actor Nani has spoken highly of Rana Daggubati’s personality while wishing him a happy birthday. He started off with a birthday wish and stated that Rana Dagubbati is a big man in appearance and has the heart of a child. He also stated that he is the friend who is always there to help, no matter what.

Happy birthday to the big man who is a child at heart and a friend who is always there @RanaDaggubati 🤗

Have a good one babai :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) December 14, 2020

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja also posted an old and delightful picture with Rana Dagubbati while calling him one of the coolest people ever. He has also wished him happiness and success for the days that lie ahead in this year. In the picture, the two actors can be seen smiling wholeheartedly while Rana Dagubbati had his arm wrapped around Ravi Teja’s shoulder.

Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most sorted people I know, @RanaDaggubati! Wishing you happiness and more success in everything you do. 😊 pic.twitter.com/K1JncUl2CG — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 14, 2020

Sree Vishnu

Actor Sree Vishnu also wished Rana Daggubati through an adorable collage picture. The picture was made with special emphasis on Rana Dagubbati’s unique characters. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that it is amazing to watch Rana Dagubbati carry himself with utmost grace in every role that he plays.

Many more happy returns of the day @RanaDaggubati, the way you carry yourself on mini screen and big screen is truly admirable. Wishing you nothing but the best for #Aranya and #ViraataParvam.#HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/vDn9n2JJ5m — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) December 14, 2020

Read Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About His Superhit Movie 'Baahubali'

Also read When Rana Daggubati Won The Highest Honour For Visual Effects In The Film 'Sainikudu'

Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan posted a recent picture taken at a traditional ceremony. In the picture posted, the two actors are seen donning off-white traditional outfits with proper facemasks to keep themselves protected. Though the caption, he has wished his close friend a happy birthday with a red heart.

Read Rana Daggubati's Thriller Films That Keep His Audience On The Edge Of Their Seats

Also read Did You Know Rana Daggubati's Uncle Made A Cameo In 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'?

Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.