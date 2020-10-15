Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan A Fan Of BTS' ARMY And This Aww-dorable Video Is Proof; Watch

The South Korean boy band, BTS enjoys a massive fandom across the globe, including India. However, did you know, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's munchkin, Ayaan is also a fan of the Bangtan Boys? Yesterday, the Tollywood actor's wife, Sneha Reddy left netizens awestruck after she posted a video of her six-year-old son dancing to the beats of BTS' chartbuster song, IDOL.

Allu Arjun's son Ayan also part of BTS' ARMY?

Although megastar Allu Arjun's social media handles are more about his professional life, his beloved wife Sneha Reddy pretty much makes up for it by giving fans a sneak-peek into their personal life quite often. Recently, Sneha took to her Instagram handle to share an aww-dorable video of their six-year-old shaking a leg to the sensational septet BTS' peppy dance number, IDOL.

As soon as the video was shared by her, it was quick to go viral across social media platforms and left netizens swooning over the cutesy video. The video was later shared by an Indian fanbase of the Bangtan Boys on their Instagram account as they found it extremely 'cute'.

Check out the video below:

About the song, IDOL was released by BTS back in 2018, on August 28. The song was soon to become of the favourites of ARMY among all the songs of the South Korean pop band as it garnered over a whopping 750 million. The septet also collaborated with rapper Nicki Minaj on the same song later, which also received immense love from the fanbases of both the artists.

Check out the music video of 'IDOL' below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan turned six this year in April. Thus, the Telegu actor shared a photograph from his son's quarantine birthday bash with fans on his Instagram account along with penning a heartfelt note for him. Sharing the photograph, the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor wrote, "I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are the LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby (sic)"

