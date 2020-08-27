Allu Arjun Flaunts New Hair Look In Recent Photos; Fans Calls Him 'Malinga'

Actor Allu Arjun was recently spotted donning a new look. The actor’s pictures went viral on the internet where he was seen donning a curly hair look. He was seen posing with his wife and friends as he went out for a morning walk. Allu Arjun was seen wearing black track pants with a full-sleeves t-shirt.

He was also seen keeping a messy beard look to go with his curly hair. In the first picture, a beautiful scenario of sun and greenery can be spotted while in the second picture, they are seen standing in the middle of a forest. Take a look at Allu Arjun’s viral pictures. Fans in huge numbers praised Allu Arjun for his new look and also speculated that he donned this look for his upcoming movie Pushpa. Some even went on to compare him to cricketer Malinga.

Allu Arjun spends time with family

Allu Arjun has been spending quality time with his family and has also shared adorable pictures of his fam-jam moments. In one picture, the actor is all smiles while striking a pose along with the kids in the Allu family. The other picture shared by him sees his adorable daughter posing in a pink ethnic ensemble. Fans were in complete awe as they praised Allu Arjun's pictures.

On the work front

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will essay the role of a smuggler. The first shooting schedule of the Allu Arjun starrer was wrapped before lockdown. The shooting for the forthcoming film is likely to resume soon in the Nalgonda forest in Telangana.

The film's cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles. The Allu Arjun starrer is directed by Sukumar. Gang Leader fame Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will crank the camera while Karthika Srinivas will edit the film. The Allu Arjun starrer is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

In the recent past, the makers of Pushpa released the first look of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. This would be the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. It is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

